Ministry of Shipping approves Loktak Inland Waterways Project

NET Bureau

The Ministry of Shipping on Thursday gave approval for the development of Loktak Inland Waterways Improvement Project in Manipur under the Central Sector scheme. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 25.58 crore. The Loktak Lake is the largest freshwater lake in the Northeast located at Moirang in Manipur.

In an official statement, the Minister for Shipping (I/C) and Chemical & Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya said that the Northeast is a beautiful region with stunning landscapes and holds a lot of opportunity for tourism. He said that the project will develop the inland water transport connectivity in the Northeast States and give a boost to the tourism sector also.

Source: The Sentinel