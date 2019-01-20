Minor Girl Gang-Raped in Assam

NET Bureau

In an utter inhuman incident, a teenage girl was gang-raped in Lanka under Hojai district on Friday. According to reports, four miscreants raped the girl, who is studying in class VII.

Meanwhile, police initiated an investigation to the brutal incident and detained all four rapists involved in the incident on Sunday. The detainees were identified as Kanai Mazumdar, Rupan Rai, Rohit Kishku and Sumit Mardi. The detainees have accepted that they were involved in committing the crime, informed police.

The locals demanded strict actions against the culprits.

Source: Pratidin Time