Minor Raped by Army Jawan in Arunachal

In a shocking incident, a minor has been repeatedly sexually harassed by an Indian army jawan in Bhalukpong area of West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh. Further the victim was found to be eight months pregnant.

The victim who reportedly hails from Bhairavkund area of Udalguri district of Assam was working at the house of T Niso for last four years.

According to the information, the minor’s parents had come to know about the crime after they took her back home and found her to be eight months pregnant. The girl’s parents had then filed a case at Udalguri Police station.

Meanwhile, a FIR has been lodged against the accused by the victim’s family. The victim has been undergoing treatment at Udalguri Civil Hospital from last few days.