Minor Raped in Rangia,One Arrested

NET Bureau

Paresh Kaibarta (30) of village Karara Garvitar near Rangia in Kamrup district, was arrested by Tulsibari Police from his residence on Tuesday night on the charge of allegedly raping a minor girl.

According to the police, the accused entered his uncle’s house for taking meal. The adopted minor girl of his uncle was alone in the room and she served him meal. After taking the meal, the man allegedly raped the minor girl and fled away from the room. When the girl informed about the incident, her mother rushed to the Tulsibari outpost and lodged an FIR.

Police registered a case u/s 448/376 AB R/W section 4 of POCSO. After investigation, police arrested Paresh Kaibarta. He was interrogated in Rangia Police station for further information. On Wednesday he was produced before Rangia Subdivisional Judicial Magistrate and the SDJM sent him to Nalbari Jail.

Source: The Sentinel