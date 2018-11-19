Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 19 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Mirchi Challan for Traffic Violators in Guwahati

Mirchi Challan for Traffic Violators in Guwahati
November 19
14:48 2018
NET Bureau

Radio Mirchi 95 FM, Guwahati organised a bike rally on Sunday, which was flagged off at 7 am from Radio Mirchi Guwahati office and it culminated at Veterinary College Playground, Khanapara. The rally was flagged off by Kamrup (M) DC Virendra Mittal and veteran actor Pranjal Saikia.

In a statement issued to the media it was mentioned that around 58 bikers from Guwahati and nearby places participated in the rally. Popular biking groups of Guwahati like the Kingsway Riders, Rhino Riders, Luit Riders, Eastern Riders and Red Land Brothers participated in the rally, which is a part of Radio Mirchi initiative called Mirchi Challan- a 15-days-long social awareness campaign aimed at to sensitise Guwahatians.

“This initiative of Radio Mirchi is to make people aware regarding the traffic rules and make them realise about the importance of obeying them for ensuring smooth traffic movement within the city. As one of the utilities to our listeners we give traffic update to our listeners every day from 8 am in the morning till 8 pm in the evening. Thus, this activity is just an extension of our service to the people living in Guwahati by making them more aware about traffic rules and regulations,” the release stated.

The release further informed that from Monday (November 19) onwards, Radio Mirchi RJs will visit one particular location every day with a celebrity and catch hold of traffic violators with the help of Guwahati Traffic Police and cut them a Mirchi Challan in a courteous way. The challan will contain a message. The attempt is to make him or her realise their mistake and ensure that they won’t repeat the same.

