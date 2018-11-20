Mirchi Challan Issued to Guwahati Traffic Violators

NET Bureau

Radio Mirchi 95 FM, Guwahati on Monday organised its first-day activity under the ‘Mirchi Challan’ programme at ABC traffic point.

With the help of Guwahati Traffic Police, the RJs of Radio Mirchi caught a few traffic violators courteously reminded them of their traffic duties and issued a ‘Mirchi Challan’ for the violation. The traffic violators are also crowed with a ‘Mukut’ (crown). The RJs were accompanied by seasoned Assamese actor Purnima Saikia.

In a release issued to the media it has been mentioned that the prime objective of issuing a ‘Mirchi Challan’ is to sensitise the Guwahatians on traffic rules and make them realise about the importance of obeying traffic rules, which not only ensures their safety but also guarantees the safety of others.

The above act of issuing Mirchi Challan will continue till Friday, November 23 next.