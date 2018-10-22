Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 22 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Mirmir Bulls Lifts ODEM Football Trophy

Mirmir Bulls Lifts ODEM Football Trophy
October 22
12:31 2018
NET Bureau

The 17th Odam Ering Memorial Football tournament concluded with a positive note at the Jawarharlal Nehru College playground, Pasighat. Mirmir Bulls lifted the most coveted trophy defeating Sikel FC (Mongku) by 2-1 margin in a thrilling final match.

Gracing the occasion as the chief guest, prominent leader Mongol Yomso gave away the winning trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 50000 and certificates to the Mirmir Bulls team.

In his address, Yomso appreciated all the 28 participating teams for showing their best talents and sportsman spirit in the tournament. Yomso while congratulating the team manager and captain of Mirmir Bulls Rahul Tamuk and Ogam Nonang respectively for lifting the coveted trophy, said that wining and lose were parts of every game but participation was more essential. Sports and games develop personality, unity and brotherhood, he further added.

Yomso also appreciated the DFA President General Gamoh and Secretary Tayon Dai and also conveyed his gratitude to the Ering family for organizing the tournament annually, giving chance to the budding footballers to present their skills and to enthrall the soccer lovers.

Ojing Jerang of Sikel FC was declared as the best player and Anzel Panggam was the highest scorer while Tajong Nonang was adjudged as the best goalkeeper of the tourney. Runner-up trophy and cash award of Rs 30000 was received by the Sikel FC.

FootballOdam Ering MemorialPasighat
