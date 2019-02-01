Miscreants Ransacked Church, Stole Over Rs 1Lakh in West Garo Hills

NET Bureau

Miscreants ransacked a church and stole a cash amount of over Rs 1 lakh in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya on Wednesday.

Two senior priests in the church sustained injuries when a group of masked men attacked them inside the church early on Wednesday.

“Around 1 am, the miscreants, around 20 in number, entered Dominic Savio Mission here during a power cut, tied up Rev Fr Thomas John and Daniel M Sangma, and attacked them with iron rods,” police sources said.

“They then ransacked the church and fled with Rs 1.25 lakh in cash and two smartphones,” sources added. An FIR has been filed in this regard.

Earlier, three cases of dacoity were reported from Dawagre in East Garo Hills, Chokpot in South Garo Hills and Dalu in the west.

Source: East Mojo