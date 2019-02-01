Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 01 Feb 2019

Northeast Today

Miscreants Ransacked Church, Stole Over Rs 1Lakh in West Garo Hills

Miscreants Ransacked Church, Stole Over Rs 1Lakh in West Garo Hills
February 01
11:57 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Miscreants ransacked a church and stole a cash amount of over Rs 1 lakh in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya on Wednesday.

Two senior priests in the church sustained injuries when a group of masked men attacked them inside the church early on Wednesday.

“Around 1 am, the miscreants, around 20 in number, entered Dominic Savio Mission here during a power cut, tied up Rev Fr Thomas John and Daniel M Sangma, and attacked them with iron rods,” police sources said.

“They then ransacked the church and fled with Rs 1.25 lakh in cash and two smartphones,” sources added. An FIR has been filed in this regard.

Earlier, three cases of dacoity were reported from Dawagre in East Garo Hills, Chokpot in South Garo Hills and Dalu in the west.

Source: East Mojo

Tags
churchmeghalayaWest Garo Hills
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.