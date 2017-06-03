Miscreants Turn Tea Factory to Ashes in Meghalaya

Goons on Thursday night, torched Meg Mini Tea Factory of the Horticulture Department at Lumnongrim Dewlieh in Umsning, causing huge losses.

The attacked will severely hamper the export of certified organic tea to places situated both within the country and abroad.

Reports say that the fire engulfed every single material that were used for producing tea. The attack comes within five days of the protests by Khasi Student union (KSU) against setting up of railway at Byrnihat.

Sources reveal that the incident took place around 11.15 pm and security guard was absent from the location.

It may be mentioned here that the gutted tea factory- Meg Mini- has been a major production unit of organic tea of Meghalaya.

Police sources said the strangest among the action of the arsonists was to attack the tea factory which was providing jobs to the locals and also brought laurels to the district due to the production of organic tea.

Horticulture Department Officer Marbakynsai Marbaning said the miscreants burned the portion of the tea factory where dry wood was stocked. The estimated loss would be between Rs 20-25 lakh.

“The miscreants took advantage of the night and since there was no security at the spot and this has led to huge losses,” Marbaning added. Police are yet to make any arrest.

Meghalaya Home Minister HDR Lyngdoh on Friday said that the government is willing to talk to the KSU provided the violence stopped.

Interacting with the media on Friday, Lyngdoh said that the government is open for dialogues, but not under the present condition of arson and destruction to public property.

“Any protest should be peaceful and the government will consider taking to the group only in a conducive atmosphere and not with violent activities, including vandalism,” Lyngdoh said.

To a question on the release of arrested KSU leaders, the Home Minister said the government cannot interfere in court matters.

Lyngdoh, who is also the Transport Minister, said railway is a central subject as implementation is carried out by the Centre. He, however, said the State wants to ensure that there is no breach of law and order.

According to the minister, railway will ultimately benefit people. He said if there are any grievances about setting up of railway, the matter will be apprised to authorities concerned.

Lyngdoh also made it clear that the railway issue should not be linked to setting up of entry and exit points as the latter is in the pipeline. He also appealed to the people not to disturb the upcoming silver jubilee celebrations of Ri Bhoi district.

To a question on whether any persons or parties with vested interests are instigating the protest, Lyngdoh said, “You can never rule that out.”