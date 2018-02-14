Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 15 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Mishing Tribe Braved All Odds to Achieve Success: Assam CM

February 14
21:41 2018
Assam’s Mishing tribe has risen above the challenges posed by flood and erosion through grit, determination and hard work to achieve success in different fields, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday.

“The tribe has made immense contribution to the state’s cultural identity while taking the state forward onto the path of development,” the chief minister said while addressing a function on the occasion of the tribe’s festival ‘Ali Aye Ligang’ in Majuli.

The Mishing tribe is one of the most colourful and culturally rich tribes of the state and they have enhanced the Assamese society with their unique dance forms, songs, handicrafts etc, he added.

Majuli is the epicentre of Vaishnavite culture which has made tremendous contribution to Assam’s cultural identity and the government is taking several steps to develop the world’s largest river island as a tourism hotspot.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone of the Rs 284 crore integrated office and residential complex at Majuli and inaugurated the service of a new sophisticated boat ambulance equipped with night navigation facility and GPS trekking for the people of Majuli district in the same programme.

-PTI

Ali- Aye-LigangMishingMishing tribeSarbananda Sonowal
