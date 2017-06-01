Thu, 01 Jun 2017

Mishra Promises to Transform Nagaland into ‘Paradise’

June 01
13:18 2017
Will transform Nagaland into paradise by bringing all forms of development, people give the party an opportunity to form the government in the state, this was assured by BJP national secretary Ananta Narayan Mishra.

Addressing the executive meeting of BJP at Kohima, Mishra, said, “Nagaland would witness faster pace of development with the formation of BJP government. Since the party is in power at the centre, formation of BJP government in the state would take Nagaland towards development and progress.”

He further promised that party would work towards providing railway connectivity in all the major district headquarters of the state, “We will also establish AIIMS and cancer institute if BJP formed the government in the state.”

“A major portion of the ongoing four-lane works between Dimapur and Kohima would be completed before next state elections,” he informed.

He however clarified that BJP is a not a religious party, but a social and cadre-based party with an objective to serve the public. He also highlighted the policies and programmes of BJP.

Mishra disclosed that the BJP National president Amit Shah would arrive Kohima and hold a public rally on August 27, 2017.

Ananta Narayan Mishra
