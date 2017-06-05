Mon, 05 Jun 2017

Northeast Today

Miss Japan Plans to Foster Eco-Elephant Tourism Between India and Japan

Miss Japan Plans to Foster Eco-Elephant Tourism Between India and Japan
June 05
15:04 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

In order to make society aware about community conservation, Miss World Japan-2016, Priyanka Yoshikawa will visit Assam on November 2 and 3 for participating in the Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics Forum-2017.

Till date, Priyanka has remained a role model for both Young Japan and Young India for representing the rich bio-cultural heritage of both the nations.

In Assam, she will deliver keynote address at the forum to evangelize ‘Community Conservation and Social Mobility.’

Concerned about the welfare of communities that live in the forests and the lost habitats of Asian Elephants, she will focus on community conservation for living in harmony with nature and to help restore safe habitats for humans and elephants.

Over the years, Japan and India have been closely attached through cultural exchange and the common goal of wildlife protection.

A certified elephant trainer, Priyanka feels about the well-being of the elephants and got the Laos National certification so that she could personally do something to help elephants. “I hope to foster eco-elephant tourism between India, Japan and in Asia through her support to the cause.”

Tags
Miss World Japan-2016Priyanka Yoshikawa
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.