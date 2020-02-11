Miss & Mrs Top Model India-2020 | 1st runners up Bui showcases unique Arunachalee culture

NET Bureau

Gyati Mini Bui, first runners up of Miss & Mrs Top Model India-2020, was accorded a warm reception her arrival here from Jaipur on Sunday.

Bui, Miss Upper Subansiri-2012, representing Arunachal Pradesh, known as Last Sangri La on earth with vibrant culture & traditions, she overcame stiff competition during grand finale to win the coveted crown to make the state, particularly her family members, friends and well wishers.

Despite her business to look after the family with two small daughters, Bui showcased the strength of mother and a woman and her achievement will definitely encourage others to prove their talent to the world.

Lauding the event organizers for giving her the opportunity, she said that the crown helped her to achieve her long felt dream and encouraged her peers to pursue their passions of life as genuine efforts never go unrewarded.

A teacher & a beautician by profession, her hobbies are singing, dancing and cooking local cuisines.

Justifying this daily’s common attribution – Arunachalees kisi se kum nehi (inferior to none), Bui is second Arunachalee mother to prove her talent. The first was Dr. Duyu Meena Mudang of Ziro, mother of three children to her credit had won most prestigious Mrs India 2017, first Mrs Planet 2017 world finalist from NE India, represented India in Bulgaria to win prestigious titles – Mrs Planet Personality & Mrs Green Planet Costume, 2017. She was appointed regional director for NE states for Mrs India 2018, the only gateway to world premier beauty pageants – Mrs World, Mrs Planet and Mrs Asia International.

