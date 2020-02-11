Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 11 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

Miss & Mrs Top Model India-2020 | 1st runners up Bui showcases unique Arunachalee culture

Miss & Mrs Top Model India-2020 | 1st runners up Bui showcases unique Arunachalee culture
February 11
10:27 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

 

Gyati Mini Bui, first runners up of Miss & Mrs Top Model India-2020, was accorded a warm reception her arrival here from Jaipur on Sunday.

Bui, Miss Upper Subansiri-2012, representing Arunachal Pradesh, known as Last Sangri La on earth with vibrant culture & traditions, she overcame stiff competition during grand finale to win the coveted crown to make the state, particularly her family members, friends and well wishers.

Despite her business to look after the family with two small daughters, Bui showcased the strength of mother and a woman and her achievement will definitely encourage others to prove their talent to the world.

Lauding the event organizers for giving her the opportunity, she said that the crown helped her to achieve her long felt dream and encouraged her peers to pursue their passions of life as genuine efforts never go unrewarded.

A teacher & a beautician by profession, her hobbies are singing, dancing and cooking local cuisines.

Justifying this daily’s common attribution – Arunachalees kisi se kum nehi (inferior to none), Bui is second Arunachalee mother to prove her talent. The first was Dr. Duyu Meena Mudang of Ziro, mother of three children to her credit had won most prestigious Mrs India 2017, first Mrs Planet 2017 world finalist from NE India, represented India in Bulgaria to win prestigious titles – Mrs Planet Personality & Mrs Green Planet Costume, 2017. She was appointed regional director for NE states for Mrs India 2018, the only gateway to world premier beauty pageants – Mrs World, Mrs  Planet and Mrs Asia International.

 

Source:  The Arunachal Observer

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.