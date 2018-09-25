Missing IIT Roorkee Students Found in Khoksar Military Camps

Following reports that 42 students from IIT-Roorkee were missing during their trek in Lahaul and Spiti district, IIT- Roorkee has issued a statement saying that all 42-students who went for the trek in Manali, have been located in Khoksar military camps near Rohtang pass.

At least forty-five people, including 42 students from Roorkee’s Indian Institute of Technology, who had gone trekking in Himachal Pradesh’s mountainous Lahaul and Spiti district were missing after the region experienced heavy snowfall on Monday.

Himachal Pradesh has seen heavy rain and snowfall in many areas. At least five people were killed and many have been injured in separate incidents as heavy rain pounded Kullu, Kangra and Chamba districts.

Rajvir Singh, father of one of the students, told ANI that the group had gone for a trek to the Hampta pass and were supposed to return to the popular tourist hub of Manali. However, they have been unable to contact the group so far.

All adventurous sport activities, including paragliding, have been banned in Kullu, district Tourism Development Officer BS Negi said.

Hamirpur, Kangra and Kullu officials have ordered all government and private schools and colleges to be closed for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

- The Economic Times