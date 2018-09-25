Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 25 Sep 2018

Northeast Today

Missing IIT Roorkee Students Found in Khoksar Military Camps

Missing IIT Roorkee Students Found in Khoksar Military Camps
September 25
13:32 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Following reports that 42 students from IIT-Roorkee were missing during their trek in Lahaul and Spiti district, IIT- Roorkee has issued a statement saying that all 42-students who went for the trek in Manali, have been located in Khoksar military camps near Rohtang pass.

At least forty-five people, including 42 students from Roorkee’s Indian Institute of Technology, who had gone trekking in Himachal Pradesh’s mountainous Lahaul and Spiti district were missing after the region experienced heavy snowfall on Monday.

Himachal Pradesh has seen heavy rain and snowfall in many areas. At least five people were killed and many have been injured in separate incidents as heavy rain pounded Kullu, Kangra and Chamba districts.

Rajvir Singh, father of one of the students, told ANI that the group had gone for a trek to the Hampta pass and were supposed to return to the popular tourist hub of Manali. However, they have been unable to contact the group so far.

All adventurous sport activities, including paragliding, have been banned in Kullu, district Tourism Development Officer BS Negi said.

Hamirpur, Kangra and Kullu officials have ordered all government and private schools and colleges to be closed for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

- The Economic Times

Tags
IIT RoorkeeLahaulManalimissingSpiti
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.