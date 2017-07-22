Mission Football in Meghalaya on Cards

In an attempt to tap football talent of the state, Meghalaya government on Friday has approved the mission document for the launching of the mission football. The mission document has been drafted with a special focus on nurturing talents and wooing investor to create infrastructure.

“The mission document reflects the humble intention of the government to take advantage of the people’s passion and the vision to make Meghalaya the football power house for the nation,” said Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, adding, “The whole exercise has taken quite some time because of long due diligence on the way forward as to how this mission can enable to achieve this objective of transforming, promoting and developing the state as a power house.”

As per the Chief Minister, the idea to promote football through this mission mode intervention is born out of the fact that the country is yet to have a team which is competent enough to participate in the football world cup, “The initiative will not only nurture young talents but also will create an environment for aspiring footballers to come and make it as a destination for football related activities.”

The state government has earmarked Rs 560 crore as the supporting budget for implementing the various programmes under the mission, “Rs 560 crore is the supporting budget from the state plan which will be acting as a catalyst to attract more and more investment from other sources.”

He however pointed that the government will also aggregate this proposed budget with other sources of funds available with the government from Central ministries, NEC, NLCPR besides private sectors. “There will also be scope for attracting investment from private sectors on a PPP mode or as a complete private investment – these are the other ways and means in promoting the state as a destination for sport.”

With the mission involving a number of initiatives, Sangma mentioned that it requires a lot of investments which will be for creating new football infrastructures besides upgrading the existing football infrastructures across the state, “Over the years, humble efforts were made to create football infrastructure which however will not be enough to meet the requirements for promoting football.”