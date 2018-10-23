Mission Pratiraksha launched across Arunachal Pradesh

NET Bureau

Mission Pratiraksha, the state government’s initiative for full immunization of children and pregnant women by converging routine immunization, Mission Indradhanush, and ‘incentivization of ASHAs and ANMs’ to ensure vaccination of every identified child, was launched in various parts of the state on Monday.

The Papum Pare District Health Society under the chairmanship of DC Dr. Joram Beda launched the district-level ‘Mission Indradhanush-cum-Mission Pratiraksha’ at the Yupia dispensary in the presence of DMO Dr. Subu Tasso Kampu, DRCHO Dr. Worar Taku, and others.

Dr. Beda also administered oral polio vaccine to several children on the occasion.

A total of 370 children between 0 and 2 years of age and 38 pregnant women from both rural and urban areas of the district have been identified to be covered under the programme.

In Lower Subansiri district, DC Chukhu Takar launched Mission Pratiraksha in Ziro.

DMO Dr. Tage Kano informed that various awards for best performing districts in terms of leadership, immunization coverage, increase in immunization percentage, and ‘best team’ would be awarded under the mission.

DRCHO Dr. Derin Likar made a PowerPoint presentation on Mission Pratiraksha and said the focus would be on pockets with unvaccinated and under-vaccinated areas.

“Headcount will be done in identified poor-coverage area and sessions will be planned based on the number of target beneficiaries,” he said.

Dr. Likar also presented the micro-plan for the district.

ICDS Deputy Director Chandan Thangjam, doctors, paramedical staffs, and others were also present on the occasion.

Mission Pratiraksha was simultaneously launched at all the PHCs across Kamle, East Siang, and West Siang districts. (DIPROs)