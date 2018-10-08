Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 08 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Mixed Bag of Weather Condition in the Northeast

Mixed Bag of Weather Condition in the Northeast
October 08
09:42 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The Southwest Monsoon season has withdrawn from entire Northeast India. However, due to the persistence of a cyclonic circulation over Assam and its adjoining region, scattered light rainfall activity was observed over Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya during the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours from 08:30 am on Saturday, Kailashahar recorded 11.2 mm of rain, followed by Tinsukia 8 mm and Barapani (Shillong) 2 mm. Meanwhile, dry weather conditions were experienced by the remaining northeastern states i.e. Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Nagaland.

At present, an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over central parts of Assam and adjoining region in the lower troposphere. Due to the presence of this system, the sky conditions will be partly cloudy to cloudy over all the states of Northeast India.

Generally, the weather will remain warm and humid. However, scattered places in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya may witness light rainfall activity. In fact, few moderate rain spells cannot be ruled over one or two places of these states.

Thus, it can be said that these rains are expected to occur during the next 24 to 36 hours. However, October from October 10 onwards, Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur will witness light to moderate rains which are further expected to continue till October 12.

SOURCE: skymetweather.com

Tags
barapanimonsoonmonsoon forecastrainrain in arunachal pradeshrain in assamrain in manipurrain in meghalayarain in mizoramrain in nagalandrain in northeastrain in sikkimrain in tripura
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.