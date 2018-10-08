Mixed Bag of Weather Condition in the Northeast

NET Bureau

The Southwest Monsoon season has withdrawn from entire Northeast India. However, due to the persistence of a cyclonic circulation over Assam and its adjoining region, scattered light rainfall activity was observed over Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya during the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours from 08:30 am on Saturday, Kailashahar recorded 11.2 mm of rain, followed by Tinsukia 8 mm and Barapani (Shillong) 2 mm. Meanwhile, dry weather conditions were experienced by the remaining northeastern states i.e. Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Nagaland.

At present, an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over central parts of Assam and adjoining region in the lower troposphere. Due to the presence of this system, the sky conditions will be partly cloudy to cloudy over all the states of Northeast India.

Generally, the weather will remain warm and humid. However, scattered places in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya may witness light rainfall activity. In fact, few moderate rain spells cannot be ruled over one or two places of these states.

Thus, it can be said that these rains are expected to occur during the next 24 to 36 hours. However, October from October 10 onwards, Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur will witness light to moderate rains which are further expected to continue till October 12.

SOURCE: skymetweather.com