Thu, 25 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Mizo Charity Group Sponsors School Children

Mizo Charity Group Sponsors School Children
April 25
12:10 2019
NET Bureau

Zo Ri-mawi International, a Mizoram-based charity group, has launched a children’s education sponsorship programme.

The sponsorship programme was inaugurated by Tobias Bende of Germany last month. The charity group has begun sponsoring economically poor students, one each from five schools – Government Rev Thianga Primary School, Government KM High School, Government Salem Middle School, Presbyterian English School Thingsulthliah and Edventist English School – from the current academic session 2019-2020, the organisation vice president, C Luri, said. She also said that the organisation would bear all the educational expenses of the students.

Initially, the organisation will give sponsorship to the students – some of them in primary schools – till Class XII, she said, adding, if there are promising students they would be aided till graduation.

Source: The Assam Tribune

 

