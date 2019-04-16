Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 16 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Mizo Convention President No More

April 16
10:57 2019
NET Bureau

The whole of Mizo community living in Tripura is mourning the death of Lalramzauha Sailo, the incumbent President of Jampui Mizo Convention (MC), who breath his last in his Aizawl residence on Monday at 12.45 pm, after prolong battle with colon cancer.
Sailo’s mortal remain is being brought home to his ancestral home at Sabual Village, Jampui Hill, Tripura for last ceremony to be performed according to the Church’s tradition on 16th April. The Mizos of Tripura will be gathering in huge numbers to pay their last tribute to this great leader of the Mizos in Tripura.
Dr. Zairemthiama Pachuau, General Secretary of Mizo Convention summed  up the life of Sailo as “Our beloved President was a willful and dynamic man. He had the vision and ability to make things happen, for the benefit of the our community, the church, the general public, and his family. His passing on is an irreplaceable loss for our community. We can’t comprehend how life without him would be in the future activities of the Mizo Convention”.
Sailo is survived by his wife, two sons, three daughters and nine grandchildren.

 

Entertainment

Latest News

