Mizo students’ body accuses Assam of breaching status quo

NET Bureau

The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Mizoram’s apex student body on wednesday accused the Assam Government of breaching the status quo on the disputed land along the Mizoram-Assam border.

MZP general secretary Lalnunmawia Pautu alleged that a mosque, which was damaged in a blast triggered by unidentified miscreant(s) on May 24 at Zophai near Bairabi town, has been reconstructed by Assam.

“A shop and a concrete building have also been constructed near the mosque,” he added.

Pautu said that on Tuesday they wrote to Chief Minister Zoramthanga, imploring him to take measures so that the newly-constructed structures are demolished. The letter said that the Centre has directed both the State governments to maintain status quo in the Zophai area, which is a disputed land.

The student body also blamed the Mizoram Government for its alleged failure to convene a meeting to discuss the border issue. A core committee involving the Mizoram Government, student bodies and other NGOs was formed by the State Government in April last year to oversee the border dispute. Pautu said that the meeting of the committee, which was scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed.

Source: The Assam Tribune