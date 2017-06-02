Mizo Students’ Death in Guwahati: Organizations Reject Postmortem Reports

Civil bodies in Mizoram have demanded that postmortems of the two students – whose bodies were found along a railway track in the outskirts of Guwahati last Sunday – be re-conducted in Mizoram.

A meeting of NGO Coordination Committee involving Young Mizo Association (YMA), Mizo Hmeichhia Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP), Mizoram Upa Pawl (MUP), Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) and Mizo Students’ Union (MSU) on Wednesday refused to accept the postmortem reports given by the Guwahati Medical College which had ruled out the possibility of murder and had instead stated that the two deceased were hit by a speeding train.

The coordination committee decided that they would take the initiative to have the postmortems re-conducted on the remains of the two students in Mizoram. “We considered the postmortem reports as not genuine. So, we would take necessary steps to have the bodies re-postmortem in Mizoram,” the meeting said.

The NGO Coordination Committee further said that it would take concerted efforts to help the bereaved families receive compensation for their loss and to bring to book the culprits involved in the alleged murder.

The meeting unanimously agreed to send representatives to Guwahati to investigate into the alleged murder and to meet officials of the Assam government over the mysterious death. The meeting also agreed to appeal to the President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Commissioner for SC and ST to intervene in the case.

As reported earlier, two Mizo students of Assam Down Town University, C. Lalhmangaihsanga (27) and R. Lalmalsawma (27), both hailing from south Mizoram’s Lunglei town, were found dead under mysterious condition along a railway track at Panikhaiti area in the outskirts of Guwahati on Sunday morning. Their bodies were brought home on Monday and were laid to rest on Tuesday.

Refuting the GMCH postmortem report which ruled out murder and claimed that the deceased were hit by a speeding train, the Mizoram civil bodies alleged that it was a case of homicide.

Assam Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal had on Monday ordered an inquiry into the death following which Assam Principal Secretary of the Education Department Ajay Sankar Tiwari had been directed to conduct a detailed inquiry to find out the cause of death.

