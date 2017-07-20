Mizo Zirlai Pawl Opposes MBSS Quota for Chakma Students

In a shocking move, the counseling for students who were selected for MBBS course under Mizoram quota was postponed on Wednesday after hundreds of Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) staged protest opposing the inclusion of Chakma students in Mizoram quota.

Among the 38 students who were selected under Mizoram quota for MBBS and BDS programme through National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET), Darshan Chakma, a student from Chakma community held fourth position in the said entrance test.

Wednesday morning when Darshan was about to enter the counselling venue, the MZP activists tried to break the police barricade to enter the hall. Tussle between the police and the MZP activists ensued.

The officials of the higher and technical education department however held parleys with the MZP leaders who remained adamant. The officials had to suspend the counselling. Thereafter, the MZP activists dispersed.

It may be mentioned here that, the inclusion of Chakmas under category I of the Mizoram technical entrance examinations rules, which according to MZP is a blunder committed by the officials in the past.

MZP had also protested in 2015 for which the concerned department amended the rules to include Zo-ethnic people who are native inhabitants in the category 1 in the state’s selection criteria for college admissions.

However, the Gauhati High Court stayed the new rules after the Mizoram Chakma Students’ Union challenged the new rules.