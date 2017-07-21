Mizo Zirlai Pawl Puts off Proposed Indefinite Bandh

Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), the apex Mizo students’ body, has put off its proposed indefinite bandh after reaching an agreement with the state government that no Chakma students would be admitted in medical colleges under Mizoram quota.

The MZP had given a call for a state-wide indefinite bandh from Friday until the state government cancelled the counselling for the Chakma students selected to study medicine.

According to the agreement, 11 students of the Mizo community would be sent to three medical colleges to study MBBS and BDS, and the counselling for the selected candidates, which included four Chakma students, was cancelled, a press release issued by the MZP said.

The police had on Thursday dispersed agitating students by using baton and teargas in Aizawl, leaving several students injured.

The students had protested after four students belonging to the Chakma community had entered the venue of the counselling, under police escort.

