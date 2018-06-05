Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 05 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Mizoram Approves Pay Hike for Government Employees

Mizoram Approves Pay Hike for Government Employees
June 05
17:33 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Mizoram government has decided to pay enhanced pay scales to the state government employees in accordance with the recommendations of the seventh Central Pay Commission, officials on Tuesday.

The state cabinet met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla last evening and approved the pay hike.

The state government employees would get enhanced pay effective from January 1, 2016 but would enjoy financial benefits with effect from September 1, 2018, the officials said.

The decision of the state cabinet would benefit around 42,000 regular employees and other employees numbering around 34,000.

State Finance department officials estimated that implementation of the enhanced pay would entail additional expenditure to the tune of Rs 400 crore during the current fiscal.

Outlook

Tags
Central Pay CommissionLal Thanhawla
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.