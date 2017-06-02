Mizoram Bans Import of Chicken, Pigs

In order to protect the people from deadly disease like bird flu, deputy commissioners (DCs) of all the districts in Mizoram have issued an order for banning import of bird, and piglet from the neighbouring countries. Mizoram mostly imports pigs, piglets, chicken from neighbouring nations like Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Deputy Commissioners of Champhai, Aizawl, Lunglei, Lawngtlai, Siaha and Mamit issued orders after receiving warning from the Union Ministry informing that bird’s flu has been prevalent in neighbouring country China.

According to veterinarians of the state, import of pigs and piglets was also banned as pigs are carrier of the avian influenza virus.