Sat, 23 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Mizoram Beefs up Security for Peaceful Christmas Celebrations

Mizoram Beefs up Security for Peaceful Christmas Celebrations
December 23
12:27 2017
The Mizoram government has made elaborate security arrangements to ensure that Christmas and New Year celebrations passed off peacefully in the state, a top police official said on Saturday.

Aizawl district SP Neihchungnunga told PTI that Police mobile and foot patrolling were being conducted round-the-clock with Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) heading the teams.

He said that all the officers of the pollice stations, assisted by armed battalion personnel, conducted patrolling within their jurisdiction to prevent any untoward incidents in the Christians-dominated state.

Meanwhile, the state excise and narcotics department has declared Decenber 23-26 as dry days.

-PTI

ChristmasMizoram Christmas
