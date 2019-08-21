Mizoram: Cache Of Weapons Recovered By Assam Rifles

NET Bureau

In the wee hours of 21 August 2019, a column Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of 23 Sector Assam Rifles/ IGAR (E) launched a joint operation with Champhai Police in general area of Samthang, district Champhai, Mizoram and recovered a cache of three AK-56 weapons with three magazines. In operation, one person was arrested who is a Myanmar national. A press release issued by IW Cell 23 Sector of Assam Rifles

stated that the weapons were discreetly hidden in a house in Samthang Village, Champhai. Seized Arms and individual were handed over by Assam Rifles to Champhai Police for further prosecution & investigations.

In recent times, Mizoram state has seen a spike in smuggling activities especially of weapons, warlike stores, drugs, gold & exotic animals. Being an island of peace located in the proximity of turmoiled neighborhood & due to existing dynamics of open borders and provisions of free movement regime on Indo-Myanmar border, the situation is being exploited by smuggling cartels to carry out large scale cross border illegal activities.

The successful operation conducted by Assam Rifles highlights the strict vigil maintained by the force in its area of responsibility & exhibits true synergy between law enforcement agencies to curb cross border illegal activities. Also, On 04 Aug 2019, the team of Assam Rifles had recovered 199 live rounds of 22 ammunitions and apprehended two persons carrying the illegal items.