Mon, 19 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

Mizoram ceases to enjoy medical seats under Central pool quota

Mizoram ceases to enjoy medical seats under Central pool quota
August 19
13:06 2019
NET Bureau

 Mizoram ceased to enjoy medical seats under the Central pool quota. An official statement issued by the Mizoram Higher and Technical Education department said the Centre has ceased allotment of seats to Mizoram under central quota for pursuing medical courses as the State has its medical institution – Zoram Medical College (ZMC).

In the last academic session, the ZMC was allotted 100 seats for the MBBS course and the same number of medical seats will be allotted again to the institution in the new academic session this year.

The statement said allotment of seats under the Central quota has been automatically ceased with the establishment of the medical college in the State. In the eye of the Centre, Mizoram is self-dependent as regard to medical seats. Hence, the Central quota has been automatically ceased, the statement added.

Mizoram enjoyed 18 seats for pursuing MBBS and 7 seats for BDS in various medical institutions across the country during the last academic session 2018 to 2019.

Though MBBS seats under the Central quota have been ceased, the State will continue to enjoy 5 seats under the quota for BDS in the new academic session.

Source: The Assam Tribune

