Mizoram CM Launches ‘Saubhagya’ Scheme

Mizoram chief minister Lal Thanhawla launched Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana –‘Saubhagya’, the new central scheme to ensure electrification of all willing households in the country in Aizawl on Wednesday.

Lal Thanhawla expressed happiness for having launched Saubhagya scheme in Mizoram which would benefit many households in rural and urban areas. Although the Central government has scheduled to implement the scheme by March 2019, Mizoram is trying to implement the same before the end of December this year, he said. Lal Thanhawla also pointed out the need for sufficiency in power supply to effectively implement New Economic Development Policy (NEDP) which is part of initiative to uplift and move Mizoram from being subsistence economy to market economy.

He said the state government is taking massive effort to electrify many rural villages which remain un-electrified till date. He added initiatives have been taken to provide solar energy to all remote villages so that even a single household is not missed.

The five-time Mizoram chief minister also said the state has the potential of generating thousands of megawatt power through hydel power projects, but a meticulous step has been taken in this regard so climate and environment are not affected. Generation of solar energy, he added, would help reduce the effect on environment and climate triggered by construction of power project in the state.

“The scheme will be effectively implemented in the state before other states do,” he assured. Lal Thanhawla also expressed gratitude for Mizoram achieving one of the highest growth percentage in GSDP in the country. He stated Mizoram would soon become a power surplus state and surpass all neighbouring states in generating power.

‘Saubhagya’ scheme will cover about 400 lakh household families in rural areas across the country. 85 per cent of the project cost will be sanctioned by the central government, while 10 % will be received by Mizoram government as loan. Another 5 % will be met by the state government as state matching share which will be given as ‘grant’ if Mizoram successfully implements the scheme before the end of December this year.

Along with Aizawl, ‘Saubhagya’ was also launched in different parts of Mizoram today. Under this scheme, free electric connection will be provided to BPL families who are not covered under DDUGJY scheme and non-BPL families can also have power connection at the rate of Rs. 500.

