Mizoram CM not to attend Modi’s swearing-in ceremony due to ‘tight official engagements’

NET Bureau

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday, an official at the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Zoramthanga, who is also the president of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), will not be present at the oath-taking ceremony due to “tight official engagements”, Lalhmansanga, personal secretary to the chief minister, said.

“State Information and Public Relations Minister Lalruatkima, newly elected MP C Lalrosanga and former two-time Lok Sabha member Vanlalzawma would attend the ceremony on behalf of the chief minister,” Lalhmansanga said.

The MNF is a constituent of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and the NDA. The Mizoram chief minister had also skipped the oath-

taking ceremony of Arunachal Pradesh Chief minister Pema Khandu and his council of ministers on Wednesday due to official engagements, he said.

Source: India TV