Mizoram CM Reshuffles Cabinet

Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla on Wednesday alloted departments to the two newly inducted ministers of state and reshuffled the portfolios of some of his cabinet ministers.

K S Thanga, who was sworn-in as minister of state on September 20 was allotted the departments of – Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Resources and Land Resources, Soil and Water Conservations while Vanlalawmpuii Chawngthu, the only woman minister was allotted Cooperation, Sericulture and Fisheries, official sources said.

Lal Thanhawla gave away Public Works department to the Health Minister and his younger brother Lal Thanzara and Power and Electricity to Home Minister R Lalzirliana, while taking away Agriculture department from Lalzirliana.

Information and Communication Technology was taken from Lal Thanzara and given to Urban Development Minister Zodintluanga while School Education Minister H Rohluna was given additional charge of Labour, Employment, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship department, earlier held by the Chief minister.

This was the second reshuffle of the portfolios of the members of the council of ministers by Lal Thanhawla since taking over the reins of power for the second consecutive time in 2013.

PTI