Mizoram CM Zoramthanga launches Socio-Economic Development Policy

NET Bureau

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said on Thursday that his government has undertaken a flagship programme, Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP), for all round development of the state and achieve self-sufficiency in food grains.

“To accelerate progress in key sectors, transform Mizoram into a welfare state, to achieve self-sufficiency in food grains, improvement in social life, to bring happiness and peace among people, the flagship programme – SEDP – was launched,” Mizoram Chief Minister said after unfurling the Tricolour at the Independence Day’s main function held at the Assam Rifles ground here.

He said: “We would thwart any threat to the growth and development of the state.”

“SEDP would also focus on increasing the Gross State Domestic Product of Mizoram. It would create employment opportunities and favourable business environment besides to bring sustainable development. Creation of basic infrastructure, cultivation and processing of bamboo is the other important objectives of the flagship programme,” the Chief Minister said.

“To take the administration into the doorstep of more people, three new districts have been created. Several hydro-electric projects would be commissioned in the state to make the state self-sufficiency in energy and to export the electricity.

“Zoramthanga said that as per the assessment of the NITI Aayog, Mizoram has come out at the top in the health index among the smaller states of India.

“With a view to make the Mizoram capital city a “plastic free city” from October 2 this year, the Aizawl Municipal Corporation has recently passed the “AMC Solid Waste Management laws”, he stated.

The Chief Minister said that Mizoram has already been declared the 13th Open Defecation Free (ODF) state in the country.

“The Mizoram government has also taken steps to rehabilitate the surrendered militants,” he added.

The 73rd Independence Day was observed across the state with a variety of functions, including cultural and sports events.

Source: TIMESNOWNEWS.COM