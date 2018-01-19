Mizoram Constructs 1591 km Long Agriculture Link Roads in 10 years

The Mizoram government has constructed a whopping of 1591 km long agriculture link roads over the last 10 years across the state, Minister of State (MoS) for agriculture KS Thanga said today.

Speaking to reporters on the sideline of the kick-off programme for construction of agriculture link roads today, KS Thanga said that about 2,6147 families have been assisted under the state flagship programme New Land Use Policy (NLUP) with the initiative of agriculture department. He said that many beneficiaries were also benefited under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) due to NLUP project.

According to the minister the central government had so far sanctioned Rs 462 crore under RKVY and about 773 km long agriculture links roads were constructed during 2013-2013. He added that 2,680 hectare of land has been turned into wet rice cultivation and about 888 power tillers have been distributed to farmers.

The minister then said that at least 72 custom hiring centers have been established with the help of NLUP project in the state and the state government is planning to establish 30 more centers.

According to KS Thang, Rs 4,340 lakh was allocated during the fiscal 2016-2017 and Rs 9,855 in the current fiscal under New Economic Development Policy, for promotion of agriculture in the state.

Newmai News Network