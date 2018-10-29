Mizoram Elections: BJP spokesperson Kohli rubbishes Mizoram CM’s allegation

NET Bureau

BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli on Saturday rubbished Lal Thanhawla’s allegation that the BJP is piling up money for its anticipated horse-trading after the Mizoram elections saying that Lal Thanhawla is afraid of the rise of BJP in Mizoram.

Talking to media persons at BJP’s office in Aizawl the son of the former Mizoram governor AR Kohli, Nalin Kohli said Lal Thanhawla has been dictating his testimony of the Congress’ impending downfall.

“Look at your roads; it’s the testimony of the Congress government’s failure. Mizoram roads look like a mud track and not roads,” Nalin Kohli said.

The Congress government’s failure in the administration of the state of Mizoram has put Lal Thanhawla in a desperate condition, fear psychosis is hitting him,” Kohli added.

Nalin Kohli is one of the official spokespersons of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He is also the convenor of the BJP’s national media cell and an advocate at the Supreme Court of India.

Reacting to the question whether the BJP would abide by the Mizoram NGO Coordination Committee plea to all the political parties not to field Chakma candidates in the coming polls, Nalin Kohli said that the decision over the Chakmas would be decided by the central committee, adding that the saffron party would not do anything that is not in sync with the framework of the constitution of India.

Kohli, vehemently denied the alleged BJP’s atrocities on the Christian communities in India, saying that the BJP believed in equality of race, religion and in no way stood against any particular religion.

“The BJP has put local customs, eating habits and religion to be decided by the people,” Kohli said.

Reacting to the recent alleged vandalisation of a Christian Church in Cachar district, Kohli said he would intimate the party leadership of Assam to look into the matter.

Kohli also rubbished the recent opinion polls made by some national media organisations favouring the Congress to form a government in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan saying that the ground reality speaks in different volumes.

“Opinion polls can be made, it is not the result of the elections. The Congress won ten by-polls in 10 states, that’s not victory,” Kohli added.

SOURCE: Northeast Now