Thu, 25 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Mizoram Elections: Congress announces Candidate List

Mizoram Elections: Congress announces Candidate List
October 25
12:25 2018
NET Bureau The Congress today announced the names of all its candidates for the November 28 Assembly polls in Mizoram, where Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla will contest from two constituencies. The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Congress selected the candidates and the party’s general secretary in-charge of the CEC, Mukul Wasnik, made the announcement. Mr. Thanhawla will contest from the Champhai South (ST) and Serchhip (ST) seats – both reserved for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. Mizoram is the only north-eastern state and among the few states in the country currently under the Congress rule. BJP is seeking to oust the Congress from Mizoram. The nomination-filing process will start on November 2 in the north-eastern state and the last date for filing papers is November 9.

The 40-member Mizoram Assembly will go to the polls on November 28 and the results will be announced on December 11. SOURCE: NDTV
