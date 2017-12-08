Mizoram Employees Withdraw Stir After CM Warns of Action

Mizoram government employees on Thursday called off their three-day stir on the second day, following Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla’s warning that stern action would be taken against them if the continue their agitation.

Spearheaded by the Federation of Mizoram Government Employees and Workers, state government employees took mass casual leaves since Wednesday, demanding immediate enhancement of salaries in accordance with the recommendations of the Centres seventh Pay Commission.

The agitation was called off on Thursday, the Federation said in a statement. Officials said it was withdrawn after the chief minister warned that stern disciplinary action would be taken against the employees if they continue to inconvenience the people.

The functioning of the Mizoram government had come to a halt on Wednesday, the first day of the agitation, as all the employees stayed away from work.

The state government has set up a Pay Implementation Committee to look into the issue of salary enhancement and is waiting for its report and recommendation, state Finance Minister Lalsawta had said yesterday.

Leaders of the Federation of Mizoram Government Employees and Workers, however, alleged that the government had formed the panel as a delaying tactic.

