Mizoram forces Centre to rethink on the CAB

Recently Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, whose party has just one MP in the Lok Sabha, strongly opposed the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), despite his party being a part of the North Eastern Democratic Alliance, and the opposition from Mizoram forced the centre for a rethink on the CAB. Amarjyoti Borah reports

Mizoram, which sends just one Lok Sabha MP and one Rajya Sabha MP to the parliament, has managed to do something which states with much higher number of parliamentarians couldn’t do—it made the centre give an assurance that it will not bring the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in the current form.

The BJP with a majority in the Lok Sabha and the single largest party in the Rajya Sabha (with touching the halfway mark as the NDA), is in a position to comfortably introduce and pass the CAB in both houses of the parliament.

The BJP led government had tried to pass the bill in the final parliament session of the previous house, but didn’t pass it after major protests erupted demanding its scrapping.

The CAB, if implemented will amend the Citizenship Act of 1955 to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians – leaving out the Muslims – from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan – leaving out Sri Lanka and Myanmar – who entered into India on or before the 31st December 2014.

After being able to abrogate Article 370 and 35A in the last parliament session without any real opposition, the BJP led government was all set to pass the CAB in both houses of the parliament without any difficulty.

However Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, whose party has just one MP in the Lok Sabha, led the attack opposing the Controversial Bill, despite his party being a part of the North Eastern Democratic Alliance, and the opposition from Mizoram forced the centre for a rethink on the CAB.

At a meeting at Guwahati of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) constituents, which was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and at a program at Mizoram, Zoramthanga criticized the CAB in very strong words and asked the central government to ensure that his state is not affected in any way.

The chief minister not only criticized the much controversial bill with statements like CAB will open a “floodgate of illegal immigrants” in Mizoram, and said that it could bring a crisis to the state.

Apart from criticizing the centre for this move, he also smartly reached out to the Union Home Minister, and said that he has full faith on the present central government.

Zoramthanga, said that he has full faith in the present dispensation at the Centre and he believes that it will not take a decision that will adversely affect the interests of the region.

Seeing the chief minister taking a stringent stand on the highly sensitive subject, several Mizoram based Civil Society Groups also urged the union home minister to keep the state of Mizoram and the North East out of the ambit of the CAB.

The state’s protest and opposition to the CAB appeared coordinated, and after Zoramthanga’s message to the centre, the Mizoram NGO Coordination Committee, an umbrella organisation of major civil society bodies and student associations of the state, had an interaction with Shah and urged him to keep Mizoram out of the ambit of the CAB.

Earlier, the Mizoram NGO Coordination Committee had called for a protest when Shah visited the state, but later they agreed to meet him for talks, and during the meeting the committee submitted a memorandum demanding that the CAB should not be legislated in Parliament but if it is done then Mizoram should be exempted from its ambit.

During the talks with the union home minister, the representatives of the organizations were given the opportunity to present their views why they are opposing the CAB, and how it will impact the state of Mizoram.

“We have nothing personal against the home minister but we just want to convey our strong opposition and anger to the Centre against the proposed amendment to the Citizenship Act,” Vanlalruata, chairman of the NGO Co-ordination Committee told reporters.

The union home minister after a series of meetings with various stakeholders, promised to accept their demands, and assured that a special clause will be incorporated in the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill so that the state of Mizoram is not affected.

“The home minister has decided that a kind of special clause will be incorporated in the proposed bill that will have special provision for Mizoram. The home ministry wants us to propose the special clause before the bill is introduced in the Parliament,” said chief minister Zoramthanga.