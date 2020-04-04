Mizoram gets COVID-19 lab in ZMC hospital

In Mizoram, COVID-19 test laboratory has come up at the Zoram Medical College (ZMC) hospital on Thursday. The centre is developed by converting the existing TB Research Centre at the hospital, which is also the Centre for Treatment of Corona virus in the state.

After inauguration of the new test laboratory, State Health Minister R Lalthangliana told All India Radio that the lab is now ready for use and now there is no need to send samples for testing outside the state.

Dr Lalthangliana further said that as there are is acute shortage of test kits, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has arranged to send 500 test kits from Dibrugarh Medical College. He said, Silchar Medical College has already sent around 100 test kits to ZMC.

