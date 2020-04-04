Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 04 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Mizoram gets COVID-19 lab in ZMC hospital

Mizoram gets COVID-19 lab in ZMC hospital
April 04
02:08 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

In Mizoram, COVID-19 test laboratory has come up at the Zoram Medical College (ZMC) hospital on Thursday. The centre is developed by converting the existing TB Research Centre at the hospital, which is also the Centre for Treatment of Corona virus in the state.

After inauguration of the new test laboratory, State Health Minister R Lalthangliana told All India Radio that the lab is now ready for use and now there is no need to send samples for testing outside the state.

Dr Lalthangliana further said that as there are is acute shortage of test kits, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has arranged to send 500 test kits from Dibrugarh Medical College. He said, Silchar Medical College has already sent around 100 test kits to ZMC.

Source: News On Air

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.