Mizoram government seek help from United Nations to combat HIV/AIDS menace in the region

NET Bureau

Mizoram has one of the highest numbers of HIV/AIDS cases in the country.

According to reports, at least 17,897 people are infected with HIV/AIDS, with nine persons testing positive per day. The government of Mizoram had sought support from the United Nations to fight the menace and deal with the rising number of HIV/AIDS patients. Help has been sought from UNAIDS in the form of financial aid as well as logistics.

According to various reports, there has been an increase in drug inflow within the region from neighbouring countries. The youth, in particular, have been affected by the drug problem.

According to the National AIDS Control Organisation it was estimated that 2.11 million people in India live with HIV/AIDS in 2015. Again the 2017 UNAIDS data showed that new HIV infections in India have decreased by 46%, and AIDS-related deaths have decreased by 22% since 2010. In the year 2016, India had 80,000 new HIV infections against 1,50,000 in 2005, and 62,000 AIDS-related deaths against 1,50,000 in 2005. India has HIV prevalence of 0.26% in the adult population, approximately 2.1 million people living with HIV, shows data.

Source: The Sentinel