Mizoram Government to Launch Inter-State Transport Service Soon

NET Bureau

Mizoram government will soon launch inter-state transport service with neighbouring states, including Myanmar.

State transport minister TJ Lalnuntluanga said that massive efforts are on to launch bus service between Aizawl and Churachandpur in Manipur and Tahan in the Chin state of Myanmar, where the Mizo community live.

Apart from inter-district, Mizoram currently has inter-state public transport service with only neighbouring Assam.

Lalnuntluanga said that Mizoram State Transport (MST) service is currently inactive due to several reasons and efforts are being taken under the leadership of chief minister Zoramthanga to improve the system.

He said that the government will purchase new buses and replace old ones to increase transport services and create a new route.

Assistance would be sought from the Centre, besides state resources to execute this project, he added.

Lalnuntluanga, who was elected from Champhai south defeating former chief minister Lal Thanhawla in the state assembly elections held on November 28 last year, said the state government is also taking massive effort to establish inland transport system, besides improving road transport.

Expressing concern about the increasing traffic snarl and road accident in the state due to rapid increase in vehicles number, the minister said measure is being under way to introduce new rule for purchase of vehicles.

He said that highest number of road accidents were contributed by two-wheeler bikes due to poor driving technique of drivers. “The state government is mulling over introduction of new regulation where people will be allowed to buy two-wheeler bikes on production of driving license,” he said.

He added that the government would take massive effort to reduce road accident by 50% in two years.

Source: East Mojo