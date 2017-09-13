Wed, 13 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

Mizoram Governor Expresses Concern over Climate Change

Mizoram Governor Expresses Concern over Climate Change
September 13
17:57 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Mizoram governor Lt General Nirbhay Sharma on Wednesday urged the tribal people of the state to go back to their roots to ensure protection of environment for arresting climate change.

Sharma, who was addressing a three-day media workshop ‘Climate change reporting in the Himalayas’, said that rise of temperature during the past few decades in Mizoram is a matter of concern.

Scarcity of water and in contrast heavy and irregular rainfall caused trails of destruction in the state which were results of climate change.

The incidents of pest invasion and resurgence of new diseases were also caused by climate change, he said adding that planting more trees and emphasis on renewable energy sources like the solar energy were the need of the hour.

The workshop was jointly organised by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation’s Indian Himalayas Climate Adaptation Programme, Department of Science and Technology, Mizoram State Climate Change Cell, Mizoram Science, Technology and Innovation Council (MISTIC), Government of Mizoram and the Centre for Media Studies (CMS).

-PTI

Tags
Climate changeLt General Nirbhay SharmaMizoram Governor
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.