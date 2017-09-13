Mizoram Governor Expresses Concern over Climate Change

Mizoram governor Lt General Nirbhay Sharma on Wednesday urged the tribal people of the state to go back to their roots to ensure protection of environment for arresting climate change.

Sharma, who was addressing a three-day media workshop ‘Climate change reporting in the Himalayas’, said that rise of temperature during the past few decades in Mizoram is a matter of concern.

Scarcity of water and in contrast heavy and irregular rainfall caused trails of destruction in the state which were results of climate change.

The incidents of pest invasion and resurgence of new diseases were also caused by climate change, he said adding that planting more trees and emphasis on renewable energy sources like the solar energy were the need of the hour.

The workshop was jointly organised by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation’s Indian Himalayas Climate Adaptation Programme, Department of Science and Technology, Mizoram State Climate Change Cell, Mizoram Science, Technology and Innovation Council (MISTIC), Government of Mizoram and the Centre for Media Studies (CMS).

