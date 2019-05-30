Mizoram govt all out to improve facilities, roads

NET Bureau

The Mizoram Chief Minister, Zoramthanga on 29th May said his government is making massive efforts to achieve sustainable development for all sections of the society, including government employees. He promised good roads, better irrigation system and sufficient supply of power for the development of the state, especially for the economically backward families. “The state government is making massive efforts to usher in development. Efforts are on to improve road condition, irrigation system, power supply, and increase bamboo cultivation to augment the state’s economy,” Zoramthanga said as he continued the constituency-wide tour on Wednesday.

The three-time chief minister visited Muthi, Muanna, Zuangtui and Thuampui villages within Aizawl East-I, the assembly constituency from where he was elected. Addressing public meeting there, Zoramthanga said his government “gives top priority” to education and health care. He then urged the students to work hard, respect their parents and teachers and also abstain from drugs and tobacco.

He was accompanied by various officials including Public Health Engineer department, Power and Electric department. On Monday, the chief minister had visited Nausel, Sihphir Venghlun and Sihphir villages within the same constituency. Citing that the government is giving priority to general health, Zoramthanga said that Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) would be made accessible by all. He added the government would construct and improve agricultural link roads for farmers and take efforts to become economically self-dependent.

Source: The Morung Express