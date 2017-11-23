Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 23 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Mizoram Govt Employees on Strike, Demand 7th Pay Commission

November 23
11:11 2017
The two-day pen-down strike called by an organisation of Mizoram government employees and workers on Wednesday affected day-to-day functioning in offices.

The strike called by Federation of Mizoram Government Employees and Workers (FMGE and W) demanded implementation of the Centre’s seventh pay commission recommendations.

The leaders of the organisation claimed that government employees went to their respective offices but did not work. They alleged that the Mizoram government had delayed the implementation of the pay panel recommendations by constituting a pay review committee chaired by state planning board vice chairman H Liansailova.

State finance minister Lalsawta said that implementation of the commissions recommendations would result in further draining the state exchequer to the tune of around Rs 800 crore per annum.

-PTI

