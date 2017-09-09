Mizoram Govt, HPC-D Peace Talks Later This Month

Peace talks between the Mizoram government and Manipur-based Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic) is proposed to be resumed during the third week of this month, a senior official in the state home department said on Friday.

Additional secretary to the home department Lalbiakzama said that it was proposed to have two-day talks in Aizawl but the exact dates would be announced after consulting the HPC(D) delegates.

The resumption of the parleys was delayed as the state government had decided to rein in the HPC(D) faction led by Lalhmingthanga Sanate, based in neighbouring Assam.

The peace overtures of the state government was snubbed by the Sanate faction by setting conditions unacceptable to the government. The faction had demanded separate autonomous district council for the Hmar community in Mizoram and a tripartite talks in which a senior official from the Centre should participate.

Decision to resume talks with the HPC(D) faction led by H Zosangbera was made after the proposed talks with the Sanate faction in August fizzled out.

