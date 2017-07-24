Mizoram Govt, HPC-D Talks Likely to be Deferred

The proposed fifth round of peace talks between the Mizoram government and Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic), which was tentatively scheduled to be held at the end of July, is likely to be deferred, officials in Aizawl said.

Mizoram state home department officials said that the next round of peace parleys might need to be deferred as the Mizoram government is yet to complete its “homework” for the proposed talks.

The next round of peace talks is likely to be held in August and is believed to be the last official level talks after which the ongoing parleys would be elevated to “political level”, the officials further said.

The peace talks between the Mizoram government and the HPC (D) was revived in August last year after it had ended in a deadlock over extension of period of Suspension of Operation (SoO) in 2013. So far, both sides have held talks on four occasions with the first round of talks held in Aizawl on August 10 last year. This was followed by another two rounds of talks in 2016 (October 5 and December 16). The fourth round of peace talks was held on April 28 this year which ended on a ‘positive note’.

The Mizoram Home department officials had stated earlier that four rounds of talks held since August 10 last year were held under cordial atmosphere and mutual trusts. Both sides were optimistic in finding an amicable solution to the Hmar political imbroglio.

The ongoing peace talks revolved around autonomy to Sinlung Hills Development Council (SHDC), formed after the signing of peace accord between the state government and the erstwhile underground HPC on July 27, 1994.

The name of the council was proposed to be changed from SHDC to Sinlung Hills Council (SHC), which would comprise 12 elected members and 2 nominated members to be headed by a Chief Executive Member (CEM).

During the last peace talks held on April 28 this year, both sides also deliberated over power and functions to be accorded to Sinlung Hills Council, its budget and many other important issues.

The Home department officials had also stated earlier that one round of official level talks may be required after which it is expected to be elevated to political level talks.

