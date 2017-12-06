Mizoram Govt Offices Stop Working as Staff Go on Mass Leave

The functioning of the Mizoram government came to a complete halt on as all the employees stayed away from work demanding immediate implementation of the seventh central pay commission recommendations.

The state government staff have availed a three-day mass casual leave beginning on Wednesday.

All government offices, including the main civil secretariat wore a deserted look. The ministers also did not attend offices as the employees in their respective personal branches were absent.

State Finance Minister Lalsawta said that the government intended to implement the seventh pay panel recommendations but was yet to decide on the date.

Terming the agitation spearheaded by the Federation of Mizoram Government Employees and Workers (FMGE and W) as unfortunate, Lalsawta said that the state government had been waiting for the report and recommendation of the Pay Implementation Committee headed by former Finance Minister and the current Vice Chairman of the State Planning Board H Liansailova.

The FMGE and W leaders, however, accused the state government of deliberately delaying the implementation of the central pay panel recommendations by constituting the committee.

-PTI