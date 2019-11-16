Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 16 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Mizoram Govt revives traditional festival of children

Mizoram Govt revives traditional festival of children
November 16
12:52 2019
NET Bureau

Children across Mizoram have been enjoying a week full of fun as part of celebration of the Children’s Day.
The State Art and Culture Department and the Social Welfare Department organised the Pawl Kut, a Mizo traditional festival associated with children, on the occasion, which ended on Friday.

A painting exhibition depicting Mizo culture and traditions, a photography exhibition, a handloom exhibition, music and dances, activities for differently abled children, a painting competition, indigenous games, a cultural competition and a food park were the highlights of the two-day event.

Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia, who attended the carnival as ‘Kut Pa’ (Father of the Festival), gave away awards to three children – F Vanlalhriatrenga (13) of Sairang village, who saved a friend from drowning; Jeho Himnakulhpuinngheta (16) of Lunglei town, who has represented India in table tennis; and Zonunsangi (17) of Tuirial village, who has represented India in judo.

Minister Dr K Beichhua, who attended the festival as Kut Thlengtu (host), expressed delight that the Pawl Kut festival has been revived by the Government after a long time. He hoped that the festival would help the younger generation understand Mizo culture and instill in them traditional ethics and values.

On Thursday, hundreds of students from selected schools in Aizawl toured the Raj Bhavan here on the occasion of the Children’s Day. They were shown the heritage building and other places.

The Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) and Eternity Partner also organised a carnival at the Aijal Club Park.

The Children’s Day was also observed in other district headquarters in Mizoram with colourful programmes for children.

A one-day children’s festival was jointly organised by the Serchhip District Legal Service Authority and the District Child Protection Unit at the Serchhip Sport Complex today. Lalduhoma, Serchhip MLA, was the chief guest on the occasion.

In Mamit, local MLA H Lalzirliana inaugurated a child-friendly corner at the Mamit Police Station to mark the Children’s Day.

Source: The Assam Tribune

