Mizoram Govt to Bring Resolution Against Citizenship Bill

The Mizoram government has decided to introduce a resolution in the state legislature objecting to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016, an official said on Wednesday.

The council of ministers made the unanimous decision last evening in a cabinet meeting where Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla said that Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had been earlier informed by the state government of its objection to the Bill, he said.

The government, all political parties, including the state BJP unit, and the NGOs opposed the Bill saying if legislated, the amendment will legalise thousands of Buddhists (Chakmas) who have illegally entered the state from Bangladesh.

The cabinet also approved the Sinlung Hills Council Bill, 2018 and decided to convene a special session of the Assembly on June 27 to pass a legislation, he said.

The proposed formation of the Sinlung Hills Council (SHC) is the result of the peace accord signed between the state government and the erstwhile underground Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic) on April two this year, which culminated into the laying down of arms by 114 Hmar militants on April 13.

The term of the interim council will be six months after which a formal election will be conducted, he said, adding that the peace accord stipulated that the present Sinlung Hills Development Council (SHDC) would be rechristened as SHC and given more political and financial autonomy.

-PTI