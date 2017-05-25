Thu, 25 May 2017

Mizoram GST Bill Passed Unanimously

Mizoram GST Bill Passed Unanimously
May 25
17:04 2017
Mizoram assembly unanimously passed the Mizoram Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill, 2017 in a one-day special session of the legislature on Thursday.

State Taxation Minister Lalsawta, who introduced the bill, hoped that the new tax regime under GST to be in place in the country from July one would help in substantial increase in revenue for the state government and broadening the tax base while decreasing prices of commodities for the common people.

Cutting across party lines members of the state legislature supported the bill and hoped that the new law would be beneficial for both the state government and the people. The assembly also unanimously passed the amendment bill to the Mizoram Value Added Tax (VAT) Act as introduced by Lalsawta.

The amendment was made to include items like alcoholic liquor, petroleum crude, motor spirit, high speed diesel, natural gas and aviation turbine fuel in the Mizoram VAT Act as the items were left out of the purview of the GST Act.

Meanwhile, the one-day special session of the Mizoram assembly, which summoned today by Governor Lt General Nirbhay Sharma to deliberate on a state law on GST, was adjourned sine die by Speaker Hiphei on Thursday afternoon.

-PTI

