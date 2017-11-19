Mizoram Home Minister Hopeful of Solution to Hmar Imbroglio

Mizoram minister R Lalzirliana on Sunday expressed hope that the ongoing peace talks between the state and a faction of insurgent group Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic), led by H Zosangbera, would end the imbroglio over Sinlung Hills Development Council (SHDC).

The home minister said the onus for continuation of parleys with the group lay with Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla. “We are making preparations to hold political-level talks as most of the points of the memorandum of settlement have been agreed upon by both the parties,” he said.

Meanwhile, a source in the home department said another faction of the Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic) (HPC(D)), led by Lalhmingthanga Sanate, which had earlier insisted on conditional talks with the state government, has now softened its tone.

The Sanate faction has expressed their willingness to come to the negotiating table, before the government signs a peace agreement with the Zosangbera-led faction, he said. The talks with the Zosangbera faction were delayed for months as the state government had been trying to rein in the Sanate faction, the source added.

The Assam-based Sanate faction had, in the past, insisted on creation of an autonomous district council for the Hmars by carving out areas adjoining Manipur and sought tripartite talks involving a senior official from the Centre, a demand that was rejected by the state government.

Sources in the HPC(D) said public consultations were organised in Mizoram and Manipur by the Hmar Inpui, apex body of the community, where members reached a consensus on the points mentioned in the proposed agreement with the Mizoram government, including more autonomy to the SHDC and rechristening it to Sinlung Hills Council.

-PTI